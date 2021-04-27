IDACORP’s (IDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $100.16 on Friday. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after purchasing an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.