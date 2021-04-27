IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.13.
NYSE IEX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 291,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $228.06.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
