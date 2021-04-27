IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.13.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 291,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $228.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

