Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IKNA. William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

