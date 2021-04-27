Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.95.

Illumina stock opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

