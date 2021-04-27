Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 7,000 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $418.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,368,744 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

