Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

ES stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.