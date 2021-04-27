IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

