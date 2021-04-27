Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.27

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.27 and traded as high as C$5.15. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 28,524 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$645.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Comments


