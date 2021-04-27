Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,840. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

