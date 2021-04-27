India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 740,512 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.89.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

In other India Globalization Capital news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,774,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

