INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €35.20 ($41.41) and last traded at €35.40 ($41.65). Approximately 7,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.70 ($42.00).

INH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $865.55 million and a PE ratio of -32.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.56.

INDUS Company Profile (ETR:INH)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit