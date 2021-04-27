Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

