Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

INFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 856,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,160. The company has a market capitalization of $293.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

