Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

RXT opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

