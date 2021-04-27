Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post $293.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $288.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $39,388,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

