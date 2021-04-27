Ink Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,219.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

