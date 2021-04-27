InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 14,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of IPOOF remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 269.03%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

