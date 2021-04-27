Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 476,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,328. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

