Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $95,838.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,863,483 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

