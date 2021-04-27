Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post $36.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.81 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $186.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $237.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,315. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average is $194.17.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

