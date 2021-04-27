Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$33.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.77. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$6.94 and a 12-month high of C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

