InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$41.86 million during the quarter.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

