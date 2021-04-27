Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IPI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

