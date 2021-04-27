Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 71,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 636.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 467,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,234. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.