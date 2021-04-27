Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

