Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Sold by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

