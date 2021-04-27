Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,721. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Earnings History for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit