Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,721. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

