Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises 0.5% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 6,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

