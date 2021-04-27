Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,404,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.