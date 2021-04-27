Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.63

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.63 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.17 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 346,736 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.63. The firm has a market cap of £23.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.14.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42). Also, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £21,125 ($27,599.95). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 392,500 shares of company stock worth $5,072,500.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

