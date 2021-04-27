Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.92). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on IONS shares. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 987,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,423. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

