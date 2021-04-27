IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.14. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

