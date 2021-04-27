IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Truist Securities

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

IQV opened at $233.42 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.98.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

