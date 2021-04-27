IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.95.

NYSE IQV opened at $233.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.98. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

