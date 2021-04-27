iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,830 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 10.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 227,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825,195. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.