iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,954,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 629,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11.

