iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

