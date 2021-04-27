iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 365,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

