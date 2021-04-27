iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.94. 277,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

