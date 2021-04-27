iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.83. 83,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,487. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

