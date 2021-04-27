iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Trimmed by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,717,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.