J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $109.65 and a 52-week high of $169.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

