Jacobsen Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 295.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

