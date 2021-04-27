James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.