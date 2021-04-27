James Investment Research Inc. Buys 24,372 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNDA opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $933.56 million, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

