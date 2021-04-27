James Investment Research Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in M.D.C. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 54.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDC opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

