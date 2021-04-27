James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

