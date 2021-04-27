Jane Griffiths Purchases 10,117 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55).

BA stock opened at GBX 498.30 ($6.51) on Tuesday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 505.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 493.19. The stock has a market cap of £16.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 602.38 ($7.87).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

