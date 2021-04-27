Jane Griffiths Purchases 10,117 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55).
BA stock opened at GBX 498.30 ($6.51) on Tuesday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 505.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 493.19. The stock has a market cap of £16.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
