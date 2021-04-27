Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JAPSY opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.73. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

