JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 909.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

JD stock opened at GBX 918.60 ($12.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 824.88. The company has a market cap of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

